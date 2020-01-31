Imelda Staunton Confirmed to Play Queen Elizabeth II in Final Season of The Crown

The Olivier Award-winning star of Gypsy and Follies will succeed Emmy winner Claire Foy and Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Stage and screen star Imelda Staunton will indeed play Queen Elizabeth II of England in the fifth and final season of The Crown on Netflix. The four-time Olivier Award winner succeeds Emmy winner Claire Foy in Seasons 1 and 2, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) in Seasons 3 and 4; Colman recently earned a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance in the third season.

The casting was first rumored in November on the heels of Netflix’s launch of The Crown’s third season. While the series was initially conceived as a six-season narrative, creator Peter Morgan has confirmed he will now end the drama after the single Staunton-led season.

"Now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop.," he said in a statement. "I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Staunton has won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical three times in her career, playing the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Madame Rose in Gypsy. Additionally, she won Best Supporting Performance for her roles in A Chorus of Disapproval and The Corn is Green. The West End star played Sally in the National Theatre production of Follies, which was filmed and broadcast .

READ: A Movie Adaptation of Follies Is in the Works; Dominic Cooke to Direct

In addition, the Emmy and Oscar nominated performer has starred in Vera Drake, The Girl, and the Harry Potter series, among many others.

Morgan previously created The Audience, which premiered in the West End in 2013 and debuted on Broadway in 2015. Oscar winner Helen Mirren played Queen Elizabeth as she met with various Prime Ministers that served throughout her reign, earning a Tony for her work.

Additional casting will be announced a later date.

