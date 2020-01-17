Immersive Sideways the Experience to Open Off-Broadway

The California wine country dramedy will take over the Theatre at St. Clements.

New Yorkers can visit California’s wine country without leaving Manhattan as Sideways the Experience takes over the Theatre at St. Clements Off-Broadway. The immersive staging of Rex Pickett’s novel (and subsequent film adaptation that inspired countless “I am not drinking any f*%@#ng Merlot!” jokes) includes food and wine that audiences will experience during the show.

Sideways the Experience begins previews February 20 ahead of a February 23 opening. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 12. Audiences can choose to attend an immersive, on stage, pre-show wine tasting event like ones discovered along the Santa Ynez wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film, with caterer Mary Giuliani and retailer Wine Access providing food and wine.

Pickett’s novel was published in June 2004 with a film adaptation released later that year, starring Paul Giammati, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, and Sandra Oh. The film won an Oscar for Jim Taylor and Alexander Payne’s adapted screenplay.

Starring in the play are Gil Brady (Shear Madness) as Jack, Kimberly Doreen Burns (Irish Rep’s Finian’s Rainbow) as Maya, Allison Briner Dardenne (Bright Star) as Phyllis, Stephen Elrod (Shakespeare Theatre Co.’s Macbeth) as Brad, Jenny Latimer (Les Misérables National Tour) as Victoria, Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as Miles, Jenny Strassburg (Mint Theatre Company’s Echoes of the War) as Terra, and Oliver Wadsworth (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang National Tour) as the Tasting Room Manager.

The show is presented by Alexander “Sandy” Marshall/Close Quarter Productions and The Peccadillo Theater Company, with Peccadillo Artistic Director Dan Wackerman at the helm.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Arsenault, costume designer Nicole Wee, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, and sound designer Quentin Chiappetta. Serving as production manager is Drew Francis with casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

For more information, visit SidewaysTheExperience.com .

A separate musical adaptation of Sideways is set to be directed by Kathleen Marshall, with a book by Pickett and a score by Anthony Leigh Adams. No dates or casting have been announced.