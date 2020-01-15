Immigration Drama The Courtroom Set to Return to NYC This Winter

By Dan Meyer
Jan 15, 2020
 
The new performances follow a sold-out run in NYC at multiple venues last year, featuring a rotating cast of Tony winners and nominees.
Michael Braun, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Linda Powell Maria Baranova

Waterwell’s The Courtroom will return this winter for two separate one-night-only engagements. The immigration drama will be performed at The Lucille Lortel Theatre February 12 and at Symphony Space March 9.

The play, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The 2020 performances follow a sold-out run last year, which featured a rotating cast of performers, including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I) and Tony nominees Brian d’Arcy James (Something Rotten!), Tony nominee J.Smith-Cameron (Our Country’s Good) and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America).

The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

Michael Braun and Kristin Villanueva Maria Baranova
Ruthie Ann Miles Maria Baranova
Michael Braun, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Linda Powell Maria Baranova
Kristin Villanueva and Ruthie Ann Miles Miguel Amortegui
