Immigration Drama The Courtroom Set to Return to NYC This Winter

The new performances follow a sold-out run in NYC at multiple venues last year, featuring a rotating cast of Tony winners and nominees.

Waterwell’s The Courtroom will return this winter for two separate one-night-only engagements. The immigration drama will be performed at The Lucille Lortel Theatre February 12 and at Symphony Space March 9.

The play, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The 2020 performances follow a sold-out run last year, which featured a rotating cast of performers, including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I) and Tony nominees Brian d’Arcy James (Something Rotten!), Tony nominee J.Smith-Cameron (Our Country’s Good) and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America).

READ: Women on Fire: Stories From the Frontlines Returns, Led by Kathleen Chalfant

The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

