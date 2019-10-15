In Celebration of Gavin Lee, Look Back at Mary Poppins on Broadway

Photos   In Celebration of Gavin Lee, Look Back at Mary Poppins on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 15, 2019
 
The Tony Award nominee, who celebrates his birthday October 15, made his Broadway debut in the hit Disney musical.
Gavin Lee and company
Gavin Lee and company

Two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee celebrates his birthday October 15. The actor made his Broadway debut, originating the role of Bert in the Disney’s Mary Poppins. The production, which opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre November 16, 2006, would play 30 previews and 2,619 performances before closing March 3, 2013, earning seven Tony Awards including Best Actor in a Musical for Lee.

Following Mary Poppins, Lee would go on to return to Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, assuming the role of Thénardier in 2015 and then again in 2017, originating the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical. Lee’s acclaimed performance earned him another Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Look Back at Mary Poppins on Broadway

The show opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre November 16, 2006.

14 PHOTOS
The Company
The company Joan Marcus
Gavin Lee and company
Gavin Lee and company
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown Joan Marcus
Gavin Lee and company
Gavin Lee and company
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in <i>Mary Poppins</i>.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger, Gavin Lee, and ensemble Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown Joan Marcus
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee Michael Le Poer Trench
Rebecca Luker in <i>Mary Poppins</i>
Rebecca Luker Andrew Eccles
Rebecca Luker and Daniel Jenkins
Rebecca Luker and Daniel Jenkins Joan Marcus
