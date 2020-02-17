In Honor of Billie Joe Armstrong, Look Back at American Idiot on Broadway

The Green Day front man, who also stepped into the role of St. Jimmy, celebrates his birthday February 17.

Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong celebrates his birthday February 17. In honor of the rock star's birthday, Playbill is looking back at his Broadway debut, American Idiot.

American Idiot opened at the St. James Theatre April 20, 2010 after beginning preview performances March 24. Featuring a score from Green Day's "American Idiot" album with a book by Michael Mayer and Armstrong, the musical played 422 performances before closing on April 24, 2011. The musical garnered three Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Light Design of a Musical and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

American Idiot starred John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Christina Sajous, Mary Faber, Tony Vincent, Declan Bennett, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Miguel Cervantes, Joshua Henry, Van Hughes, Brian Charles Johnson, Joshua Kobak, Lorin Latarro, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Leslie McDonel, Chase Peacock, Theo Stockman, Ben Thompson, Alysha Umphress, Aspen Vincent and Libby Winters.

Armstrong eventually replaced Vincent in the role of St. Jimmy, another character’s rock star alter ego. Armstrong sang “St. Jimmy,” from the original album, “Last Night on Earth,” and “Know Your Enemy,” which were interpolated into the Broadway score.

Look Back at American Idiot on Broadway Look Back at American Idiot on Broadway 9 PHOTOS

Directed by Mayer, American Idiot featured choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, and video and projection design by Darrel Maloney.