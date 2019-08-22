In Transit Released for Worldwide Licensing by Music Theatre International

The fully a capella musical played Broadway in 2016.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has added In Transit to its library, making worldwide licensing rights available for the 2016 Broadway musical.

Penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth, In Transit is Broadway's first and, so far, only fully a capella musical. Written for a cast of 12, the company serves as both the show's characters and provide vocal accompaniment thanks to vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect).

The show takes place in a New York City subway station, centering on several characters—including a struggling actress, an engaged gay couple, and a subway booth attendant— passing through as they find their way and selves in the big city.

The show enjoyed an Off-Broadway run in 2010, later playing Broadway in 2016. The Broadway production starred Telly Leung, Justin Guarini, Margo Seibert, James Snyder, Erin Mackey, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven "HeaveN" Cantor, Gerianne Pérez, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres, and Nicholas Ward.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

