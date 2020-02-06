Indecent Proposal Musical to Premiere at Southwark Playhouse in London

The production will star Norman Bowman and Jacqui Dankworth.

A musical adaptation of Indecent Proposal will have its world premiere May 29 at Southwark Playhouse in London.

Inspired by the Jack Engelhard book and subsequent 1993 film starring Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Robert Redford, the story will be presented as a chamber musical.

Back-up musician Jonny and part-time casino worker Rebecca are struggling to make ends meet in Atlantic City. When a wealthy stranger named Larry Harris offers to pay a million dollars for a night alone with Rebecca, their financial troubles might be saved but is their relationship strong enough?

West End alum Norman Bowman (42nd Street, Murder Ballad) will play Jonny with Jacqui Dankworth (Into the Woods) as singer Annie (for whom Jonny often performs as back-up). Additional casting, including the roles of Rebecca and Larry, will be announced at a later date.

Indecent Proposal will be directed by Olivier winner Charlotte Westenra (Bloody Sunday – Scenes from the Savile Inquiry), with music by Dylan Schlosberg and a book and lyrics by Michael Conley. The creative team also includes choreographer Jane McMurtrie and set and costume designer Anna Kelsey.