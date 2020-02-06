Indecent Proposal Musical to Premiere at Southwark Playhouse in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Indecent Proposal Musical to Premiere at Southwark Playhouse in London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 06, 2020
 
The production will star Norman Bowman and Jacqui Dankworth.
Norman Bowman and Jacqui Dankworth
Norman Bowman and Jacqui Dankworth

A musical adaptation of Indecent Proposal will have its world premiere May 29 at Southwark Playhouse in London.

Inspired by the Jack Engelhard book and subsequent 1993 film starring Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Robert Redford, the story will be presented as a chamber musical.

Robert Redford and Demi Moore
Robert Redford and Demi Moore Paramount Pictures

Back-up musician Jonny and part-time casino worker Rebecca are struggling to make ends meet in Atlantic City. When a wealthy stranger named Larry Harris offers to pay a million dollars for a night alone with Rebecca, their financial troubles might be saved but is their relationship strong enough?

West End alum Norman Bowman (42nd Street, Murder Ballad) will play Jonny with Jacqui Dankworth (Into the Woods) as singer Annie (for whom Jonny often performs as back-up). Additional casting, including the roles of Rebecca and Larry, will be announced at a later date.

Indecent Proposal will be directed by Olivier winner Charlotte Westenra (Bloody Sunday – Scenes from the Savile Inquiry), with music by Dylan Schlosberg and a book and lyrics by Michael Conley. The creative team also includes choreographer Jane McMurtrie and set and costume designer Anna Kelsey.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!