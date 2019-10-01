Indoor Boys Season 3, Starring Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, Debuts October 1

The six-time Indie Series Award winner explores the lives of two gay roommates whose definition of platonic is murky.

The Indie Series Award-winning Indoor Boys returns for a third season October 1, reuniting show creators Alex Wyse (Wicked) and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) onscreen as two roommates with questionable boundaries. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, returning to the series are Indie Series Award nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Veanne Cox (Company), Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages), Kyle Harris (West Side Story), and winner Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Public Works’ Hercules).

READ: Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez Win 2019 Indie Series Awards for Indoor Boys

Among the Broadway alums joining Indoor Boys for the first time are Noah Galvin (Waitress), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening), and upcoming Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher. Solea Pfeiffer, currently starring in Almost Famous, is also set to appear.

Indoor Boys is executive produced by Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O’Connor with co-producers Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

All episodes are available for streaming on IndoorBoys.tv.