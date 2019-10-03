Industry Roundup: LA Philharmonic Names New CEO, Plus New Titles at The Shubert Organization and More

See who has recently joined the teams at major U.S. arts institutions.

Theatre companies and art institutions on both sides of the country have made recent changes to their leadership. Read on to see who got a new job ahead of the fall theatre season.

Elliot Greene and Charles Flateman

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development, The Shubert Organization (New York, NY)

The Shubert Organization has appointed Elliot Greene its new chief operating officer, effective October 1. Greene previously served as the executive vice president of the company. Charles Flateman, formerly the senior vice president of marketing, will now assume the role of executive vice president of business development.

Chad Smith

Chief Executive LA Philharmonic (Los Angeles, California)

Chad Smith has been named the new CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Smith was formerly the orchestra’s chief operating officer, and has been with the institution for 17 years.

Jessica Bird Beza

Executive Artistic Director, Playwrights Foundation (San Francisco, California)

Jessica Bird Beza has been named the executive artistic director of Playwrights Foundation. She has previously worked in leadership positions at La Jolla Playhouse, the Old Globe and Mo’olelo Performing Arts Company.

Seth Pinsky

Chief Executive, 92Y (New York, New York)

Seth Pinsky, former head of the Bloomberg administration’s economic development arm, has been appointed chief executive of the 92nd Street Y. The cultural and community center is currently embarking on an extensive update to its buildings on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Signature Theatre Board of Trustees (New York, New York)

Signature Theatre has announced the addition of new Board of Trustees members, including Joe Baker, Doug Chittenden, Timothy G. Little, Dominique Morisseau, Lila Neugebauer, Nancy Northup, and Pablo Salame.

Dominick Balletta

Executive Director, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (New York, New York)

Dominick Balletta has been named the new executive director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene effective November 1.

Balletta has more than three decades of experience in the arts space, and currently serves as the managing director at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York.