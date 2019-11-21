Industry Roundup: New 42nd Street Names Artistic Director, New Hires at Long Beach Opera, SDC, More

See who has recently joined the team at major U.S. theatre and arts institutions.

Theatre companies and art institutions have made recent changes in their leadership. With the fall season well underway, read on to see who got a new job.

Mary Rose Lloyd

Artistic Director, New 42nd Street

The nonprofit that supports the New Victory Theater and the New 42nd Street Studios has upped Lloyd, who previously served as the director of artistic programming. Prior to her work at New 42nd Street, she was a member of the advisory board for the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival and served on fundraising panels for the New York State Council on the Arts.

Yuval Sharon

Interim Artistic Advisor, Long Beach Opera

Sharon will curate Long Beach Opera's 2021 season, which involves selecting the operas, productions, and artistic teams. He will also participate as director for one of the season productions while concurrently continuing his work as Artistic Director of his own company The Industry. Artistic Director Andreas Mitisek, only the second in the company's 42-year history,will step down at the end of the 2020 season.

Evan Yionioulis

Executive Board President, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

The Obie Award-winning director, whose work includes a 20-year tenure as resident director at Yale Repertory Theatre, will serve a three-year term.

Wendy K. Moy

Artistic Director, Hartford Gay Men's Chorus

The award-winning conductor, singer, and educator will begin her tenure January 1. She is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Chorosynthesis Singers, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the culture of American choral music through collaboration, sustainability, innovation, and excellence.