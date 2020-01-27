Industry Roundup: New Hires at Playwrights Horizons, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, More

See who has recently joined the team at theatre institutions in New York and beyond.

Theatre companies around the nation have made recent changes within their ranks. Read on to see who got a new job in the new year.

Kyle Sircus

Associate Managing Director at Playwrights Horizons (New York City, New York)

The former director of marketing gets promoted in this newly created role. Since joining five years ago, the Chicago native helped craft a new set of logos for the organization and secured multiple grants to drive accessibility to theatre for young and diverse theatregoers through digital engagement. In the new role, Sircus will continue to oversee the marketing department while contributing to institutional advancement, strategic planning, and digital innovation.

“During his tenure, Kyle has had a significant impact,” said Managing Director Leslie Marcus. “We have leaped to the forefront of digital communications under his guidance, and we have become a much more analytical and data-driven operation.”

Sircus said, “Bolstering our singular mission—to share the stories of today by the writers of tomorrow with audiences that reflect the vibrancy of our world—is relevant and energizing work. I am grateful...and look forward to working even more closely with the Board and senior leadership as we build the future of Playwrights together.”

Sarah Lozoff

Intimacy Director, Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Ashland, Oregon)

Throughout OSF’s 2020 season, Lozoff will train and rehearse all actors to safely and confidently perform required intimacy choreography, working closely to define and communicate an approach that also aligns with artistic vision and values. The director will also create and document standards for all intimacy work at OSF.

“At OSF, we're always pushing to create safer and more equitable spaces that allow our artists to thrive and create exceptional and daring work,” says Evren Odcikin, OSF’s interim associate artistic director.

A certified intimacy director, Lozoff has choreographed and provided movement and intimacy direction for theatre productions at OSF, the Guthrie Theater, and Mixed Blood Theatre. She previously served as the education coordinator for Intimacy Directors International.

Andrea Hoeschen

Central Regional Director/Assistant Executive Director, Actors’ Equity Association

A practiced labor lawyer and former non-profit director, Hoeschen arrives to AEA with over 25 years of experience litigating on behalf of unions.

The new director will oversee the union’s operations in 16 states, including collective bargaining, contract administration, and staff management and development. As part of the executive team, she will work alongside three other assistant executive directors and the executive director to implement and support the union’s long-term strategic plan.

“This is a pivotal time for the union, and I’m thrilled to be playing a role,” said Hoeschen, “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience with unions, non-profits, and the corporate sector as the central region takes bold steps forward.”