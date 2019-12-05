Industry Roundup: Preston Whiteway Named O'Neill Theater Center CEO, Eun Sun Kim and Cecilia Bartoli to Take Opera Reins, More

See who has recently joined the team at major theatre and arts institutions around the world.

Theatre companies and art institutions have made recent changes in their leadership. Read on to see who got a new role as we approach the midpoint of the 2019–2020 season.

Preston Whiteway

CEO/Producer, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center (Waterford, Connecticut)

The Connecticut-based institution has upped Executive Director Preston Whiteway to the title of CEO/Producer. He has been with the O'Neill since 2004, first as general manager then as executive director beginning in 2007. Under his leadership, the O’Neill Center was awarded both the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2016 and the 2010 Regional Theatre Tony Award. "Working across disciplines with our six national programs has made the past 16 years fly by, and today, I'm grateful for the board's endorsement of me as CEO/Producer," Whiteway said in a statement.

Eun Sun Kim

Music Director, San Francisco Opera (San Francisco, California)

The history-making appointment marks the first time a woman will hold the music director post at an American company of major size and stature. Kim will take up her new post in 2021, and in the meantime, will conduct a new production of Beethoven’s Fidelio at SFO next season as music director designate. "From my very first moments at San Francisco Opera, I felt this was home," she said in a statement. "There was an unusual feeling of open collaboration across so many facets of the company—a real sense of professional alchemy."

Cecilia Bartoli

Director, Opéra de Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

The renowned Italian singer will be the first woman to lead Monte Carlo's Opera when she officially takes up the post in 2023. She has already been working as an artistic leader and impresario for several years (including as artistic director of the Salzburg Festival) and will continue to appear at opera houses and concert halls around the world.

Morgan M. Manfredi

Managing Director, Creede Repertory Theatre (Creede, Colorado)

Starting in January, Manfredi will work with Producing Artistic Director John DiAntonio to lead the financial and daily operations of the Colorado-based company. Manfredi served as assistant managing director with the company eight seasons ago, and most recently worked as associate general manager at the McCarter Theatre Center.

Andy Sandberg

Artistic Director and CEO, Hermitage Artist Retreat (Englewood, Florida)

The Tony Award-winning producer was selected following an extensive national search. In his new role, Sandberg will be responsible for overseeing the organization's operations, artistic programs, administration, and strategic plan. He begins his role in January.