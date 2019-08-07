Industry Roundup: Rockettes Seek First Ever Artistic Director, Plus New Hires at Actors’ Equity, NEA, More

See what institutions are hiring and who has recently joined the team at theatre organizations across America.

From the Rockettes to the National Endowment for the Arts, arts institutions across the U.S. are making leadership changes.

The Radio City Rockettes will hire an artistic director for the first time. The newly created role will be tasked with expanding the dance troupe’s offerings beyond the annual Christmas presentation and developing new partnerships. For more information and to apply for this opportunity, visit this page .

For recent hiring news, see below.

Aaron Thompson

Eastern Regional Director at Actors’ Equity Association (New York City, NY)

Thompson comes to Actors’ Equity from Ambassador Theatre Group's Lyric Theatre (home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway) where he served as deputy general manager. He’ll oversee employees in addition to leading collective bargaining, contract administration, and member relations. “I’ve seen firsthand that not just the art, but the business of theatre thrives when employees are supported with living wages and health care,” said Thompson. “I am thrilled by the opportunity to join Equity at a time when members are organizing to help find more paid work opportunities for themselves.”

Mary Anne Carter

National Endowment for the Arts (Washington, D.C.)

The U.S. Senate voted to confirmed Carter as the head of the NEA. “I look forward to continuing to lead a talented and dedicated staff of professionals in our important work of ensuring that every American, in every community and in every neighborhood, has access to the arts,” said Carter. Previously the NEA's senior deputy chairman, Carter has worked to make the agency more accessible by expanding the arts therapy programs and supporting national initiatives, including Shakespeare in American Communities, NEA Big Read, and Poetry Out Loud.

David Roberts

Executive Director at 651 ARTS (Brooklyn, NY)

Roberts brings 15 years of experience in theatre management and education to the showcase group for artists of color and African culture. The Yale School of Drama professor is the co-founder of Artists’ Anti-Racism Coalition and former managing director at the Classical Theatre of Harlem. “I am humbled by 651 ART’s rich 30-year legacy of presenting both established and emerging performing artists from across the African diaspora, and serving audiences across Brooklyn, all five boroughs, and beyond,” said Roberts. Earlier this year, 651 ARTS welcomed Raelle Myrick-Hodges as its inaugural creative director.

Chris Massimine

Managing Director at Pioneer Theatre Company (Salt Lake City, UT)

The recent Drama Desk-winning producer for the Joel Grey-helmed Fiddler on the Roof will partner with Artistic Director Karen Azenberg for a season that includes The Lifespan of a Fact, Once On This Island, and Something Rotten!. Massimine currently serves as co-development chair at the Alliance of Resident Theatres in New York. He is also a member of the Broadway League and the founder of the Immigrant Arts Coalition. “In Chris, we’ve found a creative business leader who brings skills and a set of experiences that will help ensure our continued growth in a changing professional theatre environment,” said Azenberg.