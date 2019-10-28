Industry Roundup: Segerstrom Names New President, New Hires at Goodspeed, KGM, More

By Emily Selleck
Oct 28, 2019
 
See who has recently joined the team at major U.S. and international theatre institutions.
New Hires_Graphic_NS_2019_HR

Theatre companies and art institutions on both sides of the Atlantic have made recent changes in their leadership. Read on to see who got a new job at the dawn of the fall season.

Margaret Skoglund
General Manager, KGM (New York, New York)
Margaret Skoglund has joined the theatrical general management company. She will also continue as executive director of Open Stage Project, a nonprofit with a mission to introduce young women to the backstage arts.

Casey Reitz
President, Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Orange County, California)
Casey Reitz, currently the executive director of New York City’s Second Stage Theater, has been named president of Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Reitz has held his position at Second Stage since 2010; he'll assume his new role in December.

Adam Souza
Music Director at Goodspeed Musicals (East Haddam, Connecticut)
Longtime Resident Music Director Michael O’Flaherty will retire after leading the department for 28 years. Succeeding him will be Adam Souza, who has worked on Broadway as a conductor and as a music director on national tours.

Lorne Campbell
Artistic Director at National Theatre Wales (Cardiff, Wales)
Lorne Campbell, currently the artistic director of Northern Stage, will assume his new role in spring 2020. "There is great work happening in Wales, and I cannot wait to engage with the depth and breadth of this creativity, aspiration, and expression," he said in a statement.

