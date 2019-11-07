Industry Veterans Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce to be Honored at 2019 New York Stage and Film Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Industry Veterans Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce to be Honored at 2019 New York Stage and Film Gala
By Noah Mutterperl
Nov 07, 2019
 
The celebration will recognize the honorees for their extensive achievements in the arts.
New York Stage and Film Company_Logo_HR

New York Stage and Film Company will honor philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and actor and producer Tom Hulce at its 2019 winter gala. The December 8 event, which serves as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season, will take place the Ziegfeld Ballroom and feature an auction, dinner, and performances from special guests to be announced.

DiMenna, a six-time Tony nominated producer, will be recognized for her commitment to theatre arts as well as her extensive philanthropic work with charities focused improving arts education. Hulce will be honored for his contributions as a performer and producer; as an actor, Hulce has garnered an Emmy Award and Oscar and Tony nominations. He has also produced numerous Broadway shows, including the current Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations as well as Spring Awakening, which earned him a Tony Award.

“Between Diana DiMenna’s philanthropic and theatrical accomplishments and Tom Hulce’s storied career on stage, screen, and behind-the-scenes, audiences have gained a greater understanding about where we’ve come from as a society and what connects us all,” NYSFC Artistic Director Christopher Burney said in a statement.

The 2019 gala co-Ccairs include actors Annette Benning and Billy Porter as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!