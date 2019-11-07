Industry Veterans Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce to be Honored at 2019 New York Stage and Film Gala

The celebration will recognize the honorees for their extensive achievements in the arts.

New York Stage and Film Company will honor philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and actor and producer Tom Hulce at its 2019 winter gala. The December 8 event, which serves as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season, will take place the Ziegfeld Ballroom and feature an auction, dinner, and performances from special guests to be announced.

DiMenna, a six-time Tony nominated producer, will be recognized for her commitment to theatre arts as well as her extensive philanthropic work with charities focused improving arts education. Hulce will be honored for his contributions as a performer and producer; as an actor, Hulce has garnered an Emmy Award and Oscar and Tony nominations. He has also produced numerous Broadway shows, including the current Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations as well as Spring Awakening, which earned him a Tony Award.

“Between Diana DiMenna’s philanthropic and theatrical accomplishments and Tom Hulce’s storied career on stage, screen, and behind-the-scenes, audiences have gained a greater understanding about where we’ve come from as a society and what connects us all,” NYSFC Artistic Director Christopher Burney said in a statement.

The 2019 gala co-Ccairs include actors Annette Benning and Billy Porter as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.