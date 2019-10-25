Initial Casting Set for Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt in London’s West End

By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2019
The Patrick Marber–helmed production begins previews January 25, 2020, at Wyndham’s Theatre.
The first round of casting is set for Tom Stoppard’s new play Leopoldstadt in London’s West End, directed by Patrick Marber. The play begins previews at Wyndham’s Theatre January 25, 2020, ahead of a February 12 opening.

Stoppard’s new work follows a family over several decades in Vienna. Set in the Jewish Quarter of Leopoldstadt, the play looks at the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

Included in the cast are Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, and Alexis Zegerman.

In addition, a children’s cast comprised of three sets of five children includes Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone, and Montague Rapstone. Further adult and children’s casting will be announced at a later date, with the company totaling 41 performers.

Leopoldstadt will feature set designs by Richard Hudson, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, with movement by EJ Boyle. Adult Casting is by Amy Ball CDG, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

