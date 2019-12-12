Inside 92Y's Page to Stage With Between the Lines' Jodi Picoult, Daryl Roth, Arielle Jacobs, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 12, 2019
 
Jeff Calhoun will direct a cast that also includes Jason Gotay, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney Off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater.
Gordon Cox, Steve Kluger, Jodi Picoult, and Daryl Roth

In the latest iteration of its Page to Stage series, 92Y hosted Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth and author Jodi Picoult to discuss the upcoming Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Picoult's novel Between the Lines. Moderated by Gordon Cox, the panel discussion also included Steve Kluger, whose novel Last Days of Summer was also recently adapted for the stage. Between the Lines lead Arielle Jacobs and actor Bobby Conte Thornton both performed selections from the musical's score.

Joining Jacobs in the cast will be Jason Gotay, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney.

Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen.

The musical follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

“I am thrilled that we have assembled such a talented and dynamic cast to bring this new musical to life,” Daryl Roth, who is producing the musical, said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see them share this incredible story and magnificent score with New York audiences this spring.”

Bobby Conte Thornton and Arielle Jacobs
Steve Kluger, Bobby Conte Thornton, Gordon Cox, Daryl Roth, Arielle Jacobs, and Jodi Picoult
Gordon Cox
Gordon Cox, Steve Kluger, Jodi Picoult, and Daryl Roth
Jodi Picoult
Gordon Cox, Steve Kluger, Jodi Picoult, and Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth
Gordon Cox, Steve Kluger, Jodi Picoult, and Daryl Roth
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs
