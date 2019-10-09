Inside At This Performance With Be More Chill’s Cameron Bond, Ain’t Too Proud’s Jamari Johnson Williams, and More

The latest iteration of Stephen DeAngelis' concert series highlighting understudies and standbys took place at The Green Room 42 October 7.

At This Performance, the popular concert series at Green Room 42, continued its ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway understudies, standbys, covers, and swings at The Green Room 42 October 7. The event commemorated the series’ 16th anniversary after debuting in October 2003. Hosted by the series’ producing artistic director and casting director Stephen DeAngelis, the concert featured company members from Be More Chill, Ain’t Too Proud, and more showcasing their versatility and sharing anecdotes about their experiences. Flip through photos of the evening below:

