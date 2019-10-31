Inside Betrayal's Post-Show Halloween Celebration

Following the October 30 performance, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold greeted fans in costume.

Following the October 30 performance, the cast of Broadway’s Betrayal celebrated Halloween at the Bernard B. Jacobs stage door. Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox, both alums of the Marvel movies, swapped film characters for the evening, with Hiddleston dressed as Daredevil and Cox dressed as Loki. Joining in the superhero fun, Zawe Ashton dressed as Captain Marvel and Eddie Arnold dressed as Captain America as the four greeted fans, posed for photos, and signed Playbills in honor of the holiday.

The revival of Harold Pinter's drama, directed by Jamie Lloyd, continues performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previously seen in the West End as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, Betrayal stars Hiddleston as Robert, Ashton as Emma, and Cox as Jerry with Arnold rounding out the cast as the Waiter. The production marks the Broadway debuts for the four cast members.

The limited engagement is schedule to run through December 8.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

