Inside Broadway Dreams’ Merry & Bright With Ryann Redmond, Jai'len Josey, Quentin Earl Darrington, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 20, 2019
 
The holiday celebration was held in the Tennessee home where the series Nashville was filmed.
Samantha Gorjanc, Clair Crause Quentin Earl Darrington, and Graham Keen Vii Tanner

Broadway Dreams partnered with Alliance Bernstein to present Merry & Bright December 18. The holiday celebration, held in Nashville in the house where the ABC and CMT series Nashville was filmed, was set up as an immersive and intimate musical event featuring stars from Broadway and carolers from Belmont University. The evening was directed by Craig D'Amico.

Hosted by Broadway Dreams board member and Alliance Bernstein Managing Director Adam Sansiveri, the evening featured performances from Broadway's Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Jai’len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical), country singer Rachel Potter (The Addams Family), Graham Keen (Young Frankenstein), Claire Crause (My Favorite Year), and Samantha Gorjanc (The Kennedy Center’s Footloose).

Jai'len Josey and Ryann Redmond Vii Tanner
Samantha Gorjanc, Clair Crause Quentin Earl Darrington, and Graham Keen Vii Tanner
Rachel Potter and Samantha Gorjanc Vii Tanner
Quentin Earl Darrington Vii Tanner
Adam Sansiveri and Annette Tanner Vii Tanner
Jai'len Josey Vii Tanner
Ryann Redmond Vii Tanner
Adam Sansiveri, Ryan Stana, and Craig D'Amico Vii Tanner
Annette Tanner and Elizabeth Faulkner Vii Tanner
Claire Crause and Samantha Gorjanc Vii Tanner
