Inside Broadway Will Offer 2,000 N.Y.C. Students a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Beetlejuice

The nonprofit will run a 70-minute program featuring cast members from the show in December.

Inside Broadway will offer 2,000 New York City public school students the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes of the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice.

The nonprofit will hold two 70-minute programs at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 12 for students from Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.

Featuring cast members of the show, the "Creating the Magic" program will include musical performances from the company and a Q&A session. The students will have the opportunity to learn about various careers in the theatre and how a Broadway show runs and operates.

Founded in 1982 by Executive Director Michael Presser, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of over one million New York City public school students with its theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate, and foster new generations of theater-goers.

