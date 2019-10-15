Backstage With Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and More at Christian Dante White’s Solo Concert

The Hello, Dolly! and My Fair Lady star celebrated his birthday with a performance at The Green Room 42 October 14.

Christian Dante White, who earlier this year wrapped his run as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, celebrated his birthday by making his New York City solo concert debut at The Green Room 42 October 14. To honor the occasion, his Hello, Dolly! co-stars Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and more came out to the midtown venue for the sold-out performance.

During the course of the evening, White was joined onstage by former Shuffle Along cast member Amber Iman as well as Angela Birchett, who appeared with White in the national tour of Hairspray.

“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco, and Broadway hits!,” said White.

White made his Broadway debut in the 2010 premiere of Kander and Ebb’s The Scottsboro Boys, a performance he repeated in the Los Angeles and London productions. His Broadway appearances also include The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, and My Fair Lady.