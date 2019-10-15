Backstage With Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and More at Christian Dante White’s Solo Concert

Photos   Backstage With Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and More at Christian Dante White’s Solo Concert
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 15, 2019
 
The Hello, Dolly! and My Fair Lady star celebrated his birthday with a performance at The Green Room 42 October 14.
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and Bette Midler Marc J. Franklin

Christian Dante White, who earlier this year wrapped his run as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, celebrated his birthday by making his New York City solo concert debut at The Green Room 42 October 14. To honor the occasion, his Hello, Dolly! co-stars Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and more came out to the midtown venue for the sold-out performance.

During the course of the evening, White was joined onstage by former Shuffle Along cast member Amber Iman as well as Angela Birchett, who appeared with White in the national tour of Hairspray.

“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco, and Broadway hits!,” said White.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Inside Christian Dante White’s New York City Solo Concert Debut with Bette Midler, Gavin Creel, and More

13 PHOTOS
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and Bette Midler Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Bette Midler Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Angela Birchett, Bette Midler, and Amber Iman Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and Amber Iman Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and Angela Birchett Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Amber Iman, Christian Dante White, and Angela Birchett Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and Taylor Trensch Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Jennifer Simard and Christian Dante Whtie Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Jennifer Simard, Christian Dante White, and Taylor Trensch Marc J. Franklin
Christian Dante White_Birthday Concert_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Christian Dante White and David Hyde Pierce Marc J. Franklin
White made his Broadway debut in the 2010 premiere of Kander and Ebb’s The Scottsboro Boys, a performance he repeated in the Los Angeles and London productions. His Broadway appearances also include The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, and My Fair Lady.

