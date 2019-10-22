Inside Jagged Little Pill’s Champagne Toast Celebration

Ahead of the show’s move into the Broadhurst Theatre, the company celebrated October 21 at Drift Studios.

Ahead of the musical’s move into the Broadhurst Theatre, the company of Jagged Little Pill celebrated with a champagne toast at Drift Studios October 21. The Alanis Morissette musical, directed by Diane Paulus, is set to begin preview performances on Broadway November 3 ahead of a December 5 opening night.

Jagged Little Pill weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multi-racial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:



Jagged Little Pill features Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), and Lauren Patten (Fun Home) reprising their roles from the musical's American Repertory Theater premiere in summer 2018.

Rounding out the cast are Antonio Cipriano, Logan Hart, Nora Schell, Laurel Harris, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, Yemen Brown, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Ezra Menas, Ebony Williams, Yana Perrault, Kei Tsuruharatani, Zach Hess, and Annelise Baker.

The production features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and video and projection design by Finn Ross. Casting is by Stephen Kopel.