Inside Manhattan Theatre Club’s Fall 2019 Benefit, Featuring Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 14, 2019
 
Proceeds from the event go towards MTC’s various initiatives.
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Samantha Brand, Sierra Boggess, and Tony Yazbeck_HR_.jpg
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Samantha Brand, Sierra Boggess, and Tony Yazbeck Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Manhattan Theare Club held its fall 2019 benefit November 11 at 583 Park Avenue.

The benefit included appearances from Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera; they were joined by Broadway and The Voice alum Sasha Allen, On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe, and Tony nominees Melissa Errico and Tony Yazbeck.

Proceeds from the event go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs. Serving as co-chairs were Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan Winter. Richard Maltby Jr. directed the performance with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Flip through photos from the benefit below:

Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Ana Villafane_HR_.jpg
Ana Villafane Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Amanda Drew_HR_.jpg
Amanda Drew Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Jennifer Simard_HR_.jpg
Jennifer Simard Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen_HR_.jpg
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Melissa Errico_HR_.jpg
Melissa Errico Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Samantha Brand, Sierra Boggess, and Tony Yazbeck_HR_.jpg
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Samantha Brand, Sierra Boggess, and Tony Yazbeck Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Peter Cincotti and Pia Cincotti_HR_.jpg
Peter Cincotti and Pia Cincotti Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Norm Lewis_HR_.jpg
Norm Lewis Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Samantha Brand and Richard Brand_HR_.jpg
Samantha Brand and Richard Brand Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Samantha Massell and Ana Villafane_HR_.jpg
Samantha Massell and Ana Villafane Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
