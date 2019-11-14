Inside Manhattan Theatre Club’s Fall 2019 Benefit, Featuring Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck, and More

Manhattan Theare Club held its fall 2019 benefit November 11 at 583 Park Avenue.

The benefit included appearances from Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera; they were joined by Broadway and The Voice alum Sasha Allen, On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe, and Tony nominees Melissa Errico and Tony Yazbeck.

Proceeds from the event go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs. Serving as co-chairs were Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan Winter. Richard Maltby Jr. directed the performance with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Flip through photos from the benefit below:

