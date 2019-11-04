Inside MCC Theater’s Celebrity Game Night Benefit, Featuring Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and More

Let’s Play!, the one-night-only fundraiser, was hosted by Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, and Peter Hedges.

MCC Theater welcomed a slew of stars from the stage and screen for its November 3 benefit Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night, at New York City's The Garage. The lineup of performers included Tony winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, and Samantha Mathis.

The one-night-only event was co-hosted by Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Two-Time Tony Winner Judith Light, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, and Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back), each of whom captained a team for the competition.

Flip through photos from the event below:

