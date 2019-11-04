Inside MCC Theater’s Celebrity Game Night Benefit, Featuring Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 04, 2019
 
Let’s Play!, the one-night-only fundraiser, was hosted by Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, and Peter Hedges.
Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, Alan Cumming, Samantha Mathis, and Margo Martindale
Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, Alan Cumming, Samantha Mathis, and Margo Martindale Joseph Marzullo/WENN

MCC Theater welcomed a slew of stars from the stage and screen for its November 3 benefit Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night, at New York City's The Garage. The lineup of performers included Tony winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, and Samantha Mathis.

The one-night-only event was co-hosted by Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Two-Time Tony Winner Judith Light, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, and Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back), each of whom captained a team for the competition.

Flip through photos from the event below:

23 PHOTOS
MacKenzie Meehan
MacKenzie Meehan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Judith Light
Judith Light Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet
Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Thomas Sadoski
Thomas Sadoski Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Heléne Yorke
Heléne Yorke Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Geneva Carr and MacKenzie Meehan
Geneva Carr and MacKenzie Meehan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
