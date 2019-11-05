Inside Only Make Believe's 20th Anniversary Gala Event

The concert featured Broadway alum Sir Ian McKellen, Andy Karl, Brad Oscar, and more.

Only Make Believe, a non-profit organization that introduces hospitalized children to the magic of theatre, celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a star-studded gala event.

The concert, held November 4 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, featured performances by Tony nominees Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) and Euan Morton (Taboo, Hamilton), along with a special performance by Tony winner Sir Ian McKellen.

The event honored Only Make Believe’s founder Dena Hammerstein, who started the organization in honor of her late husband, James Hammerstein.

Sir Ian McKellen, who has been involved with the charity since its inception in 1999, told Playbill the project was close to his heart.

“I’ve always believed in the healing power of theatre, and it’s important that Only Make Believe continues to thrive. It’s the most wonderful idea, I’ve seen kids really brought back to health by these performers.”

Flip through photos from the event below:

