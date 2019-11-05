Inside Only Make Believe's 20th Anniversary Gala Event

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Inside Only Make Believe's 20th Anniversary Gala Event
By Emily Selleck
Nov 05, 2019
 
The concert featured Broadway alum Sir Ian McKellen, Andy Karl, Brad Oscar, and more.
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Andy Karl and Orfeh_HR-3.jpg
Andy Karl and Orfeh Alan Perlman

Only Make Believe, a non-profit organization that introduces hospitalized children to the magic of theatre, celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a star-studded gala event.

The concert, held November 4 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, featured performances by Tony nominees Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) and Euan Morton (Taboo, Hamilton), along with a special performance by Tony winner Sir Ian McKellen.

The event honored Only Make Believe’s founder Dena Hammerstein, who started the organization in honor of her late husband, James Hammerstein.

Sir Ian McKellen, who has been involved with the charity since its inception in 1999, told Playbill the project was close to his heart.

“I’ve always believed in the healing power of theatre, and it’s important that Only Make Believe continues to thrive. It’s the most wonderful idea, I’ve seen kids really brought back to health by these performers.”

Flip through photos from the event below:

Inside Only Make Believe's 20th Anniversary Gala Event

Inside Only Make Believe's 20th Anniversary Gala Event

21 PHOTOS
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Only Make Believe Gala_HR.jpg
Only Make Believe Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Ian McKellan_HR.jpg
Ian McKellan Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Seth Rudetsky_HR.jpg
Seth Rudetsky Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Ian McKellan_HR-2.jpg
Ian McKellan Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Euan Morton_HR.jpg
Euan Morton Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Hayley Mills_HR.jpg
Hayley Mills Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Denver Milord_HR.jpg
Denver Milord Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Dave Thomas Brown and Cody Jamison Strand_HR.jpg
Dave Thomas Brown and Cody Jamison Strand Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Denver Milord_HR-2.jpg
Denver Milord Alan Perlman
Only Make Believe_Gala_2019_Dena Hammerstein_HR.jpg
Dena Hammerstein Alan Perlman
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!