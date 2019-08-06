Inside Opening Night for the Public Theater's Coriolanus, Starring Jonathan Cake

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside Opening Night for the Public Theater's Coriolanus, Starring Jonathan Cake
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 06, 2019
 
The second Shakespeare in the Park production of the summer opened August 5 at the Delacorte Theater.
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Cast of Coriolanus Joseph Marzullo/WENN

William Shakespeare's Coriolanus, The Public Theater's second free Shakespeare in the Park production, opened August 5 in the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Starring in the title role in this modern-day version is Jonathan Cake, previously seen as Antony in The Public's 2014 production of Antony and Cleopatra.

Read Reviews for the Public Theater’s Coriolanus, Starring Jonathan Cake

Tony winner Daniel Sullivan helms the war-torn tragedy with a principal cast that also features Kate Burton as Volumnia, Teagle F. Bougere as Menenius Agrippa, Tom Nelis as Cominius, and Louis Cancelmi as Tullus Aufidius.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

Coriolanus Opens at the Public

Coriolanus Opens at the Public

63 PHOTOS
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Coriolanus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Chris Ghaffari, Amelia Workman, Thomas Kopache, Nneka Okafor, and Christopher Ryan Grant_HR.jpg
Chris Ghaffari, Amelia Workman, Thomas Kopache, Nneka Okafor, and Christopher Ryan Grant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Louis Cancelmi and Teagle F. Bougere_HR.jpg
Louis Cancelmi and Teagle F. Bougere Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Kate Burton_HR.jpg
Kate Burton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Jonathan Cake_HR.jpg
Jonathan Cake Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Jonathan Cake_HR-2.jpg
Jonathan Cake Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Chris Ghaffari, Tom Nelis, Jonathan Hadary, Enid Graham, Kate Burton, Jonathan Cake, Louis Cancelmi, Teagle F. Bougere, Nneka Okafor, and Christopher Ryan Grant_HR.jpg
Cast of Coriolanus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Cast of Coriolanus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_F. Murray Abraham_HR.jpg
F. Murray Abraham Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper_HR.jpg
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Rounding out the company are Justin P. Armstrong, Katharine Chin, Gregory Connors, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Biko Eisen-Martin, Bree Elrod, Nayib Felix, Josiah Gaffney, Chris Ghaffari, Enid Graham, Christopher Ryan Grant, Emeka Guindo, Jonathan Hadary, Suzannah Herschkowitz, Gemma Josephine, Thomas Kopache, Tyler La Marr, L’Oreál Lampley, Jack LeGoff, Alejandra Mangini, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Max Gordon Moore, Nneka Okafor, Donovan Price, Sebastian Roy, Ali Skamangas, Jason Paul Tate, and Amelia Workman.

Coriolanus features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz, music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!