Inside Opening Night for the Public Theater's Coriolanus, Starring Jonathan Cake

The second Shakespeare in the Park production of the summer opened August 5 at the Delacorte Theater.

William Shakespeare's Coriolanus, The Public Theater's second free Shakespeare in the Park production, opened August 5 in the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Starring in the title role in this modern-day version is Jonathan Cake, previously seen as Antony in The Public's 2014 production of Antony and Cleopatra.

Tony winner Daniel Sullivan helms the war-torn tragedy with a principal cast that also features Kate Burton as Volumnia, Teagle F. Bougere as Menenius Agrippa, Tom Nelis as Cominius, and Louis Cancelmi as Tullus Aufidius.

Rounding out the company are Justin P. Armstrong, Katharine Chin, Gregory Connors, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Biko Eisen-Martin, Bree Elrod, Nayib Felix, Josiah Gaffney, Chris Ghaffari, Enid Graham, Christopher Ryan Grant, Emeka Guindo, Jonathan Hadary, Suzannah Herschkowitz, Gemma Josephine, Thomas Kopache, Tyler La Marr, L’Oreál Lampley, Jack LeGoff, Alejandra Mangini, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Max Gordon Moore, Nneka Okafor, Donovan Price, Sebastian Roy, Ali Skamangas, Jason Paul Tate, and Amelia Workman.

Coriolanus features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz, music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

