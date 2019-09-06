Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 06, 2019
The revival of Harold Pinter’s play opened September 5 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Eddie Arnold Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After beginning preview performances August 14, the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre September 5. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust). The show will play a limited engagement through December 8.

Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter, with understudies Jesmille Darbouze and Dylan S. Wallach.

The cast celebrated their opening night at The Pool at The Seagram Building.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Brenda Vaccaro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlie Carver Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brandon Victor Dixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lena Dunham Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Felipe Escalante and Amy Fine Collins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joel Grey and Merete Muenter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katrina Lenk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabelle McCalla Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabelle McCalla and Bobby Conte Thornton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA. Betrayal is produced by Lloyd's production company and Ambassador Theatre Group.

Betrayal originally premiered at London's National Theatre in 1978. The play was first seen on Broadway in 1980 at the Trafalgar Theatre (now the Nederlander), and has since been revived twice, most recently in 2013 with Rafe Spall and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

