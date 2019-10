Inside Opening Night of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

The theatrical concert from former Talking Heads front man opened at the Hudson Theatre October 20.

American Utopia, the theatrical concert event from former Talking Heads front man David Byrne, opened on Broadway October 20 at the Hudson Theatre after beginning performances October 4. The engagement, which follows a recent run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, is currently scheduled through January 19, 2020.

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time with Talking Heads and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephané San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne's American Utopia reunites the Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician with Alex Timbers, who is the production consultant, and choreographer Annie-B Parson, his collaborators on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Inside Opening Night of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway Inside Opening Night of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway 38 PHOTOS

American Utopia has lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

READ: Why Choreographer Annie B-Parson Needed Harnesses to Complete Her Vision for Broadway’s American Utopia

American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named Best International Contemporary Concert at Australia’s 2019 Helpmann Awards.