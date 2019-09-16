Inside Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Derren Brown: Secret
 
The limited engagement from the two-time Olivier Award–winning Illusionist and mentalist opened at the Cort Theatre September 15.
Jeffrey Seller, Derren Brown, and Tommy Kail
Jeffrey Seller, Derren Brown, and Tommy Kail Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Derren Brown: Secret, the acclaimed stage production from the two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist, opened on Broadway September 15 at the Cort Theatre.

Known worldwide for his numerous television appearances, including the series Trick of the Mind, Mind Control, and his latest Netflix show Pushed to the Edge, Brown makes his Broadway debut with the show that began previews September 6.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Inside Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

29 PHOTOS
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christian Campbell and America Olivo Campbell
Christian Campbell and America Olivo Campbell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christian Campbell and America Olivo Campbell
Christian Campbell and America Olivo Campbell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Vinny Deponto
Vinny Deponto Joseph Marzullo/WENN
J J Feild and Neve Campbell
J J Feild and Neve Campbell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Victor Garber
Victor Garber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Derren Brown: Secret returns to New York after premiering in a sold-out run at the Atlantic Theater Company Off-Broadway in 2017. Brown collaborated on the show with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-direct. The limited engagement will run through January 4, 2020.

Brown has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for the West End engagements of Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012).

The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!