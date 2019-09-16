Inside Opening Night of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

The limited engagement from the two-time Olivier Award–winning Illusionist and mentalist opened at the Cort Theatre September 15.

Derren Brown: Secret, the acclaimed stage production from the two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist, opened on Broadway September 15 at the Cort Theatre.

Known worldwide for his numerous television appearances, including the series Trick of the Mind, Mind Control, and his latest Netflix show Pushed to the Edge, Brown makes his Broadway debut with the show that began previews September 6.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Derren Brown: Secret returns to New York after premiering in a sold-out run at the Atlantic Theater Company Off-Broadway in 2017. Brown collaborated on the show with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-direct. The limited engagement will run through January 4, 2020.

Brown has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for the West End engagements of Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012).

The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.