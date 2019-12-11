Inside Opening Night of Donja R. Love’s One in Two Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Donja R. Love’s One in Two Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 11, 2019
 
The new play, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, opened with the New Group December 10.
Jakob W. Plummer, PJ Johnnie Jr., Andy Jean, Stevie Walker-Webb, Donja R. Love, Giselle Raphaela, Justin Ellington, Hanna Brandow, Tia Harewood-Millington, and Dale White Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The New Group celebrated the official opening of the world premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two December 10. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, the Fireflies playwright's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The cast is made up of Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere (BootyCandy).

In one in two, which began November 19, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is chosen, he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

Kerby Jean-Raymond Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jordan E. Cooper Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cha See Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene and Cha See Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gabriel Lawson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Taylor Lilly, Cha See, and Charlotte McPherson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Abena Mensah-Bonsu Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael R. Jackson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Saheem Ali and Abena Mensah-Bonsu Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Dorcas Sowunmi and Jaime Cepero Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, intimacy direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Judy Henderson. The HIV/AIDS consultant on the show is John-Martin Green, and the production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

