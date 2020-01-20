Inside Opening Night of Emojiland Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 20, 2020
 
The new musical comedy, starring Lesli Margherita, Lucas Steele, Natalie Weiss, and more, opened at the Duke on 42nd Street January 19.
Cast of Emojiland Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After beginning previews January 9, the Off-Broadway run of Emojiland opened January 19 at The Duke on 42nd Street. Written by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, the musical comedy follows a community of emoji archetypes.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland features Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, Lucas Steele as Skull, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

The production, which is scheduled to play through March 8, features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

