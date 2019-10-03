Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 03, 2019
Buy Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme
 
The improvised hip-hop show from the Hamilton creator, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale officially opened at the Booth Theatre October 2.
Cast of <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre October 2. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme began previews September 13 and is scheduled to play a limited run through January 5, 2020.

Freestyle Love Supreme is created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, and features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

The core cast is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More

Inside Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and More

60 PHOTOS
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-3.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Wayne Brady_HR.jpg
Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady_HR-2.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-4.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bill Sherman, Aneesa Folds, and Anthony Veneziale
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bill Sherman, Aneesa Folds, and Anthony Veneziale Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-5.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-6.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night Curtain Call_2019_Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests_HR-7.jpg
Cast, Creative Team, and Special Guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!