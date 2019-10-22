Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room Off-Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 22, 2019
 
The psychological thriller, adapted from the transcript of the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner, opened at the Vineyard Theatre October 21.
Company of This Is A Room Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre

The Vineyard's Off-Broadway premiere of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, opened October 21. The production, adapted from the real-life 2017 FBI transcript of Reality Winner, stars Emily Davis as the now-imprisoned former Air Force linguist.

A true story, still developing, Winner was found guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system and remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

READ: Tina Satter Turns an FBI Interview Into a Stage Thriller With Is This A Room

The production also stars Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.
Flip through photos of the opening night below:

This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Cast of This Is A Room Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Becca Blackwell Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Emily Davis Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
TL Thompson Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Becca Blackwell, Pete Simpson, Tina Satter, Emily Davis, and TL Thompson Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Company of This Is A Room Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
J. Smith-Cameron and Holly Hunter Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter and Douglas Aibel Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter and Emily Davis Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
Is This A Room features scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).

