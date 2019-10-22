Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room Off-Broadway

The psychological thriller, adapted from the transcript of the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner, opened at the Vineyard Theatre October 21.

The Vineyard's Off-Broadway premiere of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, opened October 21. The production, adapted from the real-life 2017 FBI transcript of Reality Winner, stars Emily Davis as the now-imprisoned former Air Force linguist.

A true story, still developing, Winner was found guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system and remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

The production also stars Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Is This A Room features scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).