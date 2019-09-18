Inside Opening Night of Jaclyn Backhaus’ Wives Off-Broadway

The new comedy, directed by Margot Bordelon, opened at Playwrights Horizons September 16.

The world premiere of Wives by Jaclyn Backhaus opened at Playwrights Horizons September 16. In the new play, Backhaus traverses time and place to introduce us to the wives and paramours of "Great Men," revealing the magic that exists when the crushing weight of that Greatness has been lifted.

Wives, directed by Margot Bordelon, features a cast comprised of Purva Bedi (Dance Nation, India Pale Ale), Aadya Bedi (Betrayed, Scorched), Sathya Sridharan (India Pale Ale, Two Mile Hollow), and Adina Verson (Indecent, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties).

The play, which began August 23, runs through October 6.

The creative team for Wives includes set designer Reid Thompson, costume designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Kate Marvin, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, and production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Flip through photos of opening night below:

