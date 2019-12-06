Inside Opening Night of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 06, 2019
The new musical, featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre December 5.
Cast of Jagged Little Pill Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following a world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Jagged Little Pill officially opened at the Broadhurst Theatre December 5. The production, featuring the music of Alanis Morissette, began previews on Broadway November 3.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Starring as Mary Jane, the mother of the family at the center of the show, is Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town). Joining her are Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

89 PHOTOS
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The B-52's Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Dreyfuss and Tyler Lain Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Dreyfuss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nicole Edmonds and Kenneth Babyface Edmonds Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brynn Elliott Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jade Eshette Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Foster Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Peter Gallagher Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Riccardo Hernandez and Justin Townsend Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The production features sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon.

