Inside Opening Night of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 07, 2019
Following its hit Off-Broadway run, the new play, directed by Robert O'Hara, opened at the John Golden Theatre October 6.
Cast of Slave Play Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, opened at The Golden Theatre October 6. The critically acclaimed, award-winning new drama (seen Off-Broadway last season) follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality.

Slave Play, which began previews September 10, features a cast made up of Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia, Annie McNamara as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim.

The Broadway production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, and intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden. Doug Nevin is production counsel, and Taylor Williams is the casting director. Mark Shacket serves as executive producer.

Slave Play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

