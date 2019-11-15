Inside Opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage

The Disney musical, directed by Molly Smith, opened in Washington, D.C. November 13.

Arena Stage’s production of Newsies, which began performances November 1 in Washington, D.C., celebrated its official opening November 13. Artistic Director Molly Smith helms the staging, with choreography by Parker Esse.

Newsies stars Daniel J. Maldonado as Jack Kelly, Erin Weaver as Katherine Plumber, Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer, Joe Montoya as Crutchie, Ethan Van Slyke as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Wiesel, Nova Payton as Medda Larkin, and both Josiah Smothers and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs.

Rounding out the cast are Rory Boyd as Oscar Delancey, Wyn Delano as Snyder the Spider, Michael Hewitt as Morris Delancey, and ensemble members Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson, and Carole Denise Jones.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Inside Opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage Inside Opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage 10 PHOTOS

Newsies, featuring music by Alan Menken, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, is based on the 1992 Disney film and tells the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

The Arena Stage production features scenic design by Ken MacDonald, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, sound design by Daniel Erdberg, and music direction by Laura Berquist.

Newsies continues performances through December 29 at the Mead Center for American Theater at Arena Stage.