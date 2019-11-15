Inside Opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 15, 2019
The Disney musical, directed by Molly Smith, opened in Washington, D.C. November 13.
Cast of Newsies Cameron Whitman

Arena Stage’s production of Newsies, which began performances November 1 in Washington, D.C., celebrated its official opening November 13. Artistic Director Molly Smith helms the staging, with choreography by Parker Esse.

Newsies stars Daniel J. Maldonado as Jack Kelly, Erin Weaver as Katherine Plumber, Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer, Joe Montoya as Crutchie, Ethan Van Slyke as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Wiesel, Nova Payton as Medda Larkin, and both Josiah Smothers and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs.

Rounding out the cast are Rory Boyd as Oscar Delancey, Wyn Delano as Snyder the Spider, Michael Hewitt as Morris Delancey, and ensemble members Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson, and Carole Denise Jones.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Parker Esse, Baayork Lee, and Molly Smith Cameron Whitman
Matthew Davies, Tanner Pflueger, and Michael John Hughes Cameron Whitman
Javier Del Pilar, Wyn Delano, and Christian Douglas Cameron Whitman
Rory Boyd, Thomas Adrian Simpson, and Michael Hewitt Cameron Whitman
Hazel Hay, Ethan Van Slyke, and Josiah Smothers Cameron Whitman
Luke Spring, Ethan Van Slyke, and Emre Ocak Cameron Whitman
Daniel J. Maldonado and Erin Weaver Cameron Whitman
Parker Esse and Michael John Hughes Cameron Whitman
Laura Bergquist, Parker Esse, and Molly Smith Cameron Whitman
Cast of Newsies Cameron Whitman
Newsies, featuring music by Alan Menken, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, is based on the 1992 Disney film and tells the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

The Arena Stage production features scenic design by Ken MacDonald, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, sound design by Daniel Erdberg, and music direction by Laura Berquist.

Newsies continues performances through December 29 at the Mead Center for American Theater at Arena Stage.

