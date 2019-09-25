Inside Opening Night of runboyrun and In Old Age Off-Broadway

The two plays, part of the Mfoniso Udofia’s epic nine-play cycle, opened at the New York Theatre Workshop September 23.

The Off-Broadway premieres of Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun and In Old Age, two chapters from her nine-part The Ufot Cycle, opened at the New York Theatre Workshop September 23. The two dramas, performed as a single evening of work, are scheduled through October 13.

In runboyrun, which is directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), Disciple Ufot and Abasiama Ufot have been living the same day over and over again for decades until the dam breaks and time rushes forward while also reeling backwards. They must uncover years of memories and cross great distances to find each other and unearth the roots of their marriage. In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo (Good Grief), tells the story of Abasiama, far into the future, as she learns the true nature of love just as life takes a new turn.

Leading the cast as Abasiama in both plays is Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Mies Julie). The company of runboyrun features Karl Green (Eve’s Song) as Boy, Chiké Johnson (A Time to Kill) as Disciple Ufot, Adrianna K. Mitchell (Romeo and Juliet) as Sister, Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!) as Ben Gun, and Zenzi Williams (Lockdown) as Mother. The cast for In Old Age also includes Ron Canada (Network) as Azell Abernathy.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Both productions feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costumes by Karen Perry (Jazz), lighting by Oona Curley (Rinse, Repeat), sound design by David Van Tieghem (Burn This), and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (Yours Unfaithfully). Jerome Butler (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) will serve as dialect coach and Katherine Kovner (Crane Story) will serve as dramaturg, with Caroline Englander (Sense and Sensibility) serving as stage manager.