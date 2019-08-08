Inside Opening Night of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 08, 2019
The evening of back-to-back monologue plays celebrated its Broadway opening at the Hudson Theatre August 8.
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of Sea Wall/A Life opened August 8 at the Hudson Theatre, starring Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, debuts on Broadway following a sold-out run at the Public Theater downtown.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall/A Life explore the joys and pain of both love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love. The show, which began previews on Broadway July 26, is scheduled for a limited run through September 29.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Margarita Levieva Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Jeanne Cadieu Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Maggie Gyllenhaal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Annaleigh Ashford Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Kate Walsh Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Anne Hathaway Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Rachel York Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Benjamin Lowy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Aisling Franciosi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sea Wall/A Life_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Sebastian Stan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Stephens' Sea Wall finds Sturridge, in his third collaboration with the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning playwright (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), in an exploration of the human need to know the unknowable.

In A Life, Gyllenhaal continues his collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet) for an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love.

Sea Wall/A Life features a set by Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek, costumes by Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, lighting by Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare, sound by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger, projections by BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls , and original music by Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl.

