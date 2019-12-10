Inside Opening Night of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 10, 2019
 
The new play by the Pulitzer Prize winner opened at the Linda Gross Theater December 9.
Stephen Adly Guirgis and John Ortiz Lia Chang

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, officially opened at Atlantic Theater Company December 9.

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, the play is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater.

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

John Ortiz Lia Chang
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller Lia Chang
Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Viviana Valeria, and Victor Almanzar Lia Chang
Dave Anzuelo, Molly Collier, Esteban Andres Cruz, and Andrea Syglowski Lia Chang
Benja Kay Thomas and Viviana Valeria Lia Chang
Vivana Valeria and Molly Collier Lia Chang
Kara Young and Neil Tyrone Pritchard Lia Chang
Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Elizabeth Canavan Lia Chang
Paola Lázaro and Sean Carvajal Lia Chang
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Liza Colón-Zayas Lia Chang
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven plays in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where previews began November 15.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

