Inside Opening Night of The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway

The new Lauren Gunderson play, presented by Audible, opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre November 19.

Audible Theater celebrated the official opening of its world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie at the Minetta Lane Theatre November 19. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Lauren Gunderson's new play stars Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Hertha Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which began performances November 12, follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play December 5.