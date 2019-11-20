Inside Opening Night of The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 20, 2019
The new Lauren Gunderson play, presented by Audible, opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre November 19.
Lauren Gunderson, Kate Mulgrew, Francesca Faridany, and Gaye Taylor Upchurch Getty Images for Audible

Audible Theater celebrated the official opening of its world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie at the Minetta Lane Theatre November 19. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Lauren Gunderson's new play stars Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Hertha Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which began performances November 12, follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

Flip through photos of the opening night:

Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Getty Images for Audible
Selenis Leyva, Nick Sandow, and Lea Delaria Getty Images for Audible
Maddie Corman Getty Images for Audible
Sarah Stern and David Cale Getty Images for Audible
Tyne Daly Getty Images for Audible
Lauren Gunderson Getty Images for Audible
Lauren Gunderson, Kate Mulgrew, Francesca Faridany, and Gaye Taylor Upchurch Getty Images for Audible
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Getty Images for Audible
Rachel Sussman, Franki De La Vega, Kate Navin, Don Katz, Kate Mulgrew, Lauren Gunderson, Francesca Faridany, Gaye Taylor Upchurch, and Emilia Lapenta Getty Images for Audible
The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play December 5.

