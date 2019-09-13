Inside Opening Night of The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Purists
 
The Dan McCabe play, directed by Tony winner Billy Porter, opened in Boston September 11.
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
J Bernard Calloway, John Scurti, Izzie Steele, Morocco Omari, and Analisa Velez Mike Ritter

The Huntington Theatre Company’s world premiere of Dan McCabe’s The Purists, directed by Tony winner and Emmy nominee Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose), officially opens at the South End/Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA September 11 after beginning preview performances August 30. The production continues through October 6 in Boston.

The cast is led by J. Bernard Calloway (Memphis, All the Way) as Mr. Bugz, Morocco Omari (Empire, Homeland) as Lamont, and SAG Award winner John Scurti (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Gerry, with Izzie Steele (Cloud Nine) as Nancy and Analisa Velez (Tell Hector I Miss Him) as Val.

In The Purists, a former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Inside Opening Night of The Purists at the Huntington Theatre Company

Inside Opening Night of The Purists at the Huntington Theatre Company

13 PHOTOS
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Opening Curtain Call_HR.jpg
Cast of The Purists Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Opening Curtain Call_HR-1.jpg
Cast of The Purists Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Billy Porter_HR.jpg
Billy Porter Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Dan McCabe_Billy Porter_HR.jpg
Dan McCabe and Billy Porter Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Billy Porter_Peter Saraf_Dan McCabe.jpg
Billy Porter, Peter Saraf, and Dan McCabe Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Analisa Velez_HR.jpg
Analisa Velez Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Izzie Steele_HR.jpg
Izzie Steele Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_J Bernard Calloway_HR.jpg
J Bernard Calloway Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_John Scurti_Izzie Steele_HR.jpg
John Scurti and Izzie Steele Mike Ritter
The Purists_Huntington Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_Morocco Omari_HR.jpg
Morocco Omari Mike Ritter
Share

The creative team includes Tony-winning scenic designer Clint Ramos, Tony-winning sound designer Leon Rothenberg, costume designer Kara Harmon, and lighting designer Driscoll Otto. Music is by Michael “Lofey” Sandlofer.

The Purists will mark our third collaboration with my friend Billy Porter, who brings as much intelligence, verve, and point of view to direction as he does to all his work,” said Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois in an earlier statement. “I am thrilled that he will team with playwright Dan McCabe, who has a unique, brilliant ear for comedy, and has created a cast of characters who you will want to get to know.”

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!