Inside Opening Night of The Underlying Chris Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, opened at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater November 21.

Second Stage Theater's world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris officially opened November 21 after beginning previews October 29 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun), the production continues Off-Broadway through December 15.

The cast features Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth Mackay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Inside Opening Night of The Underlying Chris Off-Broadway Inside Opening Night of The Underlying Chris Off-Broadway 22 PHOTOS

The Underlying Chris is described as a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes life’s tiniest moments most profoundly change our lives.

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.