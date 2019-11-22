Inside Opening Night of The Underlying Chris Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 22, 2019
 
The world premiere, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, opened at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater November 21.
Kenny Leon, Carole Rothman, Will Eno, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Second Stage Theater's world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris officially opened November 21 after beginning previews October 29 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun), the production continues Off-Broadway through December 15.

The cast features Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth Mackay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

Kenny Leon and Will Eno Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Denise Burse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hannah Cabell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Countryman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabella Russo and Nicholas Hutchinson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lenne Klingaman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lizbeth Mackay Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Howard W. Overshown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nidra Sous La Terre Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charles Turner Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Underlying Chris is described as a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes life’s tiniest moments most profoundly change our lives.

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.

