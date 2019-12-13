Inside Opening Night of the World Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Moby-Dick

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 13, 2019
The musical adaptation, directed by Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, opened at the American Repertory Theater December 11.
Cast of Moby-Dock Evgenia Eliseeva

The world premiere production of Moby-Dick, a new musical by composer Dave Malloy, opened at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 11. The production, directed by Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, is scheduled through January 12, 2020.

The Great Comet alum Manik Choksi stars as narrator Ishmael, with Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Malloy's Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (Beowulf) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip.

Also joining in various roles are Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet), Kim Blanck (Octet), and Dawn L. Troupe (Brothers ParaNormal).

Cast of Moby-Dick Evgenia Eliseeva
Diane Paulus Evgenia Eliseeva
J. Oconor Navarro, Anna Ishida, Andrew Cristi, and Kim Blanck Evgenia Eliseeva
Dawn L. Troupe and Kalyn West Evgenia Eliseeva
Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin Evgenia Eliseeva
Cast of Moby-Dock Evgenia Eliseeva
Geoff Baronda and Erin McCoy Evgenia Eliseeva
Chanel DaSilva Evgenia Eliseeva
Matt Kizer, J.D. Mollison, and Andrew Cristi Evgenia Eliseeva
Rachel Chavkin, Brenda Abbandandolo, and Bradley King Evgenia Eliseeva
The musical, based on the Herman Melville novel, features choreography by Chanel DaSilva, sets by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and puppetry by Eric F. Avery. Or Matias serves as music director, with J. Oconer Navarro as associate music director. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

