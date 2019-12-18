Inside Opening Night of the World Premiere of Sing Street Off-Broadway

The musical adaptation of John Carney’s hit film, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, opened December 16.

New York Theatre Workshop celebrated the official opening of the world premiere of Sing Street, a musical adaptation of John Carney’s hit indie film, December 16. Helmed by Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman, the new musical about first love and the power of music features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Set in Dublin in 1982 in the midst of the recession, Sing Street follows new kid Conor and his schoolmates as they start a band to get the attention of the mysterious Raphina.

The cast features Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones, Living the Dream) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) understudies the role of Conor.

Sing Street, which began previews November 25, features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris; Once), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Waitress), sound design by Darron L West (Lobby Hero), and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Once). Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) serves as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) serves as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner (Log Cabin) is the stage manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.