Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's Seared Off-Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's Seared Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 29, 2019
 
The new comedy, starring Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more, officially opened October 28.
W. Tré Davis, David Mason, Raúl Esparza, and Krysta Rodriguez
W. Tré Davis, David Mason, Raúl Esparza, and Krysta Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN

MCC Theater's Off-Broadway premiere of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, officially opened October 28. The play explores the intersection of art and commerce through the lens of a restaurant and its genius chef, played by four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Seared is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen. The production is scheduled to run through December 1.

The cast also includes W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

Flip through photos of the opening night below:

24 PHOTOS
Steven Boyer
Steven Boyer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Nathan Hopkins and Debbie Christine Tjong
James Nathan Hopkins and Debbie Christine Tjong Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ciara Renée
Ciara Renée Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Theresa Rebeck
Theresa Rebeck Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Moritz von Stuelpnagel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Libby Lloyd
Libby Lloyd Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Catherine Ricafort and Scott McCreary
Catherine Ricafort and Scott McCreary Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Boniello
Alex Boniello Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steven Boyer and Emily Chadick Weiss
Steven Boyer and Emily Chadick Weiss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

The production features set design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David J. Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, prop supervision by Andrew Diaz, and production stage management by Rachel Gross.

