Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Off-Broadway

The new comedy, starring Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more, officially opened October 28.

MCC Theater's Off-Broadway premiere of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, officially opened October 28. The play explores the intersection of art and commerce through the lens of a restaurant and its genius chef, played by four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Seared is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen. The production is scheduled to run through December 1.

The cast also includes W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



Go Inside Opening Night of Seared Off-Broadway Go Inside Opening Night of Seared Off-Broadway 24 PHOTOS

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

The production features set design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David J. Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, prop supervision by Andrew Diaz, and production stage management by Rachel Gross.