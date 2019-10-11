Inside Opening Night of Tracy Letts’ Linda Vista on Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Tracy Letts' Linda Vista on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to Linda Vista
 
The new comedy from the Pulitzer Prize winner, starring Ian Barford, opened at the Hayes Theater October 10.
Troy West, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Jim True-Frost, and Caroline Neff
Troy West, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Cora Vander Broek, Jim True-Frost, and Caroline Neff Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning actor-playwright Tracy Letts opened at Second Stage's Hayes Theater October 10. The new comedy, directed by Dexter Bullard, is centered on Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorced man in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Ian Barford, who starred as Wheeler in Los Angeles and Chicago, returns to the role on Broadway. He is joined by a cast made up of Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are all reprising their roles from the Chicago and Los Angeles productions. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the Los Angeles run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

Flip through photos of the production below:

47 PHOTOS
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kate Baldwin
Kate Baldwin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
John Behlmann
John Behlmann Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Blair Brown
Blair Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kayli Carter
Kayli Carter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Glenn Davis
Glenn Davis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jamie deRoy and Tony Roberts
Jamie deRoy and Tony Roberts Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jack DiFalco
Jack DiFalco Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Linda Vista follows Wheeler, whose marriage is over, his job mundane, and the best years of his life apparently behind him. When he makes the move from the cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

The production is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.

