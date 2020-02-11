Inside Opening Night of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

The world premiere opened at the New Jersey Venue February 9.

Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber opened February 9 after beginning performances January 30. The production, co-written and devised by Richard Curtis, is scheduled to run through March 1 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber, the musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

The production stars Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter with music direction by Michael Patrick Walker, Unmasked features scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan serves as associate director, and Liz Ramos serves as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.