Inside Opening Night of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside Opening Night of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 11, 2020
Buy Tickets to Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
 
The world premiere opened at the New Jersey Venue February 9.
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Cast of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Jerry Dalia

Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber opened February 9 after beginning performances January 30. The production, co-written and devised by Richard Curtis, is scheduled to run through March 1 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber, the musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

The production stars Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

Inside Opening Night of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

Inside Opening Night of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

26 PHOTOS
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Rema Webb Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Amy Justman Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Andrew Kober Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Alyssa Giannetti Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Alex Finke Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Barbara Anselme and Mamie Parris Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Bronson Norris Murphy and Bill Hutton Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Angel Lozada Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Bronson Norris Murphy and Rachel Anne Moore Jerry Dalia
Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber_Paper Mill Playhouse_Opening Night Photos_2020_HR
Brian Falduto Jerry Dalia
Share

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter with music direction by Michael Patrick Walker, Unmasked features scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan serves as associate director, and Liz Ramos serves as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!