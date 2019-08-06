Inside Hansard Rehearsals at the National Theatre

Simon Wood's new play is set to begin performances August 22 in London.

The National Theatre’s production of Hansard is set to begin performances August 22 in London ahead of a September 3 opening night. Simon Wood’s new drama, directed by Simon Goodwin, is scheduled to play through November 25 at the Lyttelton Theatre.

Described as witty and devastating, Hansard tells the story of a high-profile political couple engaged in tense a battle of their own at home. The production stars Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings.

Flip through photos of rehearsals below:



Hansard features set and costume design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Christopher Shutt, music by Michael Bruce, and movement by Shelley Maxwell.

The National Theatre production is set to be broadcast worldwide with NT Live November 7.